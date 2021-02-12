Daughter of Rickshaw Driver crowned Miss India 2020 Runners up. Read the Inspiring Story of Manya Singh

FeaturedEntertainmentHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,313,118
    World
    Confirmed: 108,313,118
    Active: 25,424,099
    Recovered: 80,509,882
    Death: 2,379,137
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 12/2: Yesterday Telengana’s Manasa Varanasi was crowned Miss India World 2020. Everybody in the country started talking about her. Manya Singh, her co-contestant was crowned the runners up in the beauty pageant contest. The girl from Uttar Pradesh comes from a very humble background and her father is a rickshaw driver.

For Manya, the success was extra sweet after many sleepless nights and years of hard work. She had earlier said that she hoped to inspire others by using the platform provided by Miss India to talk about her journey.

Manya was born in Kushinagar, said in her post that she grew up in tough circumstances, spending nights without food or sleep and walking miles just to save a few rupees. She yearned for books and clothes that were not hand-me-downs, but luck, she says, was never in her favor.

Her parents mortgaged whatever little jewelry they had to pay Manya’s exam fee. “She believes that education is the strongest weapon one can have with themselves at all times,” Miss India said about Manya Singh in a post shared last month.

“Doted on by her mother, she has won the Best Student award during her HSC. She has struggled a lot in life till date, from not being able to pay her school fees, not being able to afford books, and being neglected by her classmates for being an auto driver’s daughter,” the post further revealed.

In her post, Manya said that she studied during the day, washed dishes in the evening, and worked at a call center at night to get by. “I’ve walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare,” she said.

We hope Manya’s story inspires thousands like her. Her success will go down as one of the greatest underdog stories ever.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.