ମେଡିସିନ୍ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା

By Sushreejyoti Routray

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ମେଡିସିନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଡେଭିଡ ଜୁଲିଅସ୍ ଓ ଆଡେମ ପାଟାପୋସିଆନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ୨ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ଭେଷଜ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ବଡ଼ି ଟେମ୍ପରେଚର ଓ ପେନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଗବେଷଣା ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।

