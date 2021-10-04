ମେଡିସିନ୍ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ମେଡିସିନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଡେଭିଡ ଜୁଲିଅସ୍ ଓ ଆଡେମ ପାଟାପୋସିଆନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ୨ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ଭେଷଜ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ବଡ଼ି ଟେମ୍ପରେଚର ଓ ପେନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଗବେଷଣା ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021