DDCEର ବରିଷ୍ଠ କିରାଣି ଗିରଫ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): DDCEର ବରିଷ୍ଠ କିରାଣି ଅଶୋକ ମିଶ୍ର ଆଜି ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆୟ ବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । କାଲି ଅଶୋକଙ୍କ ୩ଟି ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ରେଡ କରିଥିଲା । ଏହା ସହ ଅଶୋକଙ୍କ ୧ କୋଟି ୩୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଜବତ କରିଥିଲା ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
