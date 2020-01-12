Death toll hiked to 8 in Palghar

Maharashtra, 12/1: The death toll has reached 8 according to the police officials in the chemical factory blast, that took place at Boisar in Palghar district. Earlier, it was reported that as many as five people were killed in a huge explosion that took place at the chemical factory. Several others are injured and at least six of them are in a grave condition, sources stated, after the massive blast ripped through the chemical factory.

Maharashtra’s Palgarh district is nearly 100 km from Mumbai. The blast took place at an under-construction plant of Ank Pharma in Kolwade village near Boisar around 7.20 PM.