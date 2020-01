Kota,2/1: Death toll increased to 102 as two more children died in n the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district. This news is confirmed by hospital superintendent Suresh Dulara. Ten kids have died in the last three days. Union Health Minister Dr. Harshbardhan consulted about this matter with the health secretary and directed to keep a strict eye on the JK Lon Hospital.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to not politicize the matter.