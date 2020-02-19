Deepika’s first look as Romi Devi is out

Mumbai, 19/2: Deepika Padukone took Instagram to share her first look as Romi Devi in the movie 83. 83 is directed by famous director Kabir Khan.
83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team.
In the picture, which features Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, the actress is seen sporting short hair. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing the official team blazer. The couple is smiling while looking at each other.
To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm