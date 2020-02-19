Deepika’s first look as Romi Devi is out

Mumbai, 19/2: Deepika Padukone took Instagram to share her first look as Romi Devi in the movie 83. 83 is directed by famous director Kabir Khan.

83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team.

In the picture, which features Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, the actress is seen sporting short hair. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing the official team blazer. The couple is smiling while looking at each other.