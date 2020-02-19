World’s largest temple to be built in West Bengal

West Bengal,19/2: World’s largest temple is all set to open its door for the devotees after the first floor gets the finishing touches. The temple is situated in Mayapur in Nadia district of West Bengal Temple of Vedic Planetarium is all set to unveil the first-of-its-kind pujari floor, spread across one lakh square feet, as it moves one step closer to its target of completion by 2022.

It is interesting to know that almost two crore kilograms of cement have already been used in building the structure in a span of 10 years.