Delhi CM launched Corona App

New Delhi, 2/6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile application for the people in the city to get information about hospitals and available beds for the treatment of coronavirus. While launching the application, Kejriwal said “We are launching the app so that people can get the information about the hospitals and the availability of the beds. This app will give you the information about the availability of beds in government as well as private hospitals.”

“If the hospitals deny you admission, call 1031. It will be directed to the health secretary. The health secretary will make the patients are provided the beds,” he added.

The number of cases in New Delhi is continuously increasing.