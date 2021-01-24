Delhi Cops to decide on Permission for Farmer’s Tractor Rally Today

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 24/1: Farmer’s protesting against the evil farm laws has asked for permission from Delhi Police to conduct the massive tractor rally on Republic Day. So far Police had no decision on the matter.

More than a thousand tractors from across Punjab and Haryana will take part in the rally, which will be held on Ring Road, which encircles the city. The farmers made it clear that they will not interfere in the Republic Day Parade.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
