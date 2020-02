New Delhi, 10/2: Delhi assembly election vote counting will be done tomorrow. The counting will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday. The counting of the vote will be live on Election Commission’s website. The voting process for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections took place on Saturday, 8 February. The main contest will be between Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and BJP. All the exit polls predicted a huge victory for Aam Aadmi Party. But BJP leaders remained confident that, they will form the government.