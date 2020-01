New Delhi,14/1: The Delhi High Court has directed the traffic police to review the restrictions on the imposed along the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 last year in the wake of ani-CAA protests in the national capital on Tuesday.

Hearing a petition that sought to withdraw the closure as it was causing inconvenience to commuters, the court directed the police to keep in mind larger public interest as well as maintenance of law and order.