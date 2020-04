New Delhi,27/4; Delhi high court has fixed the price of COVID-19 testing at Rs 400 per kit. Delhi High Court orders” Public interest must outweigh the private gain. The lines between the parties should give way to the larger public good. In view of the above, the kits/test should be sold at a price not beyond Rs. 400/- per kit/test inclusive of GST”, while hearing a dispute between the importer and the distributor, related to COVID testing kits.