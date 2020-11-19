Delhi High Court slams Government over COVID-19

New Delhi, 19/11: The High Court of New Delhi slammed the Government of Delhi over its poor handling and decision making skills regarding COVID-19. The High Court reportedly slammed the Government and asked why the authorities had to wait for 18days before taking the decision to reduce the number of people attending any gathering like weddings to 50. “Why wait till now to reduce the number of attendees at weddings? “Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings, how many died of COVID-19 during this period?” the High Court asked the ruling Aam Admi Party(AAP) Government on Wednesday. The decision to reduce the number of people attending the events was reduced to 50 on Tuesday, 18 November 2020 after the number of COVID-19 cases started rising up again.