Delhi Police denies RTI request regarding security arrangements for farmers’ parade on Republic Day

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 18: Farmers shout slogans as they participate in a protest at the Delhi Singhu border on December 18, 2020 in Delhi, India. Hundreds of thousands of farmers from surrounding states have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for weeks, blockading highways leading to the capital. Farmers say they are protesting against laws that deregulate the sale of crops, which they say will put them at risk of losing their livelihoods and land to big corporations. The government has said that the reforms are necessary to improve the efficiency of the agricultural sector, which is heavily dependent on government subsidies to survive. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,507,465
    World
    Confirmed: 122,507,465
    Active: 21,047,006
    Recovered: 98,754,942
    Death: 2,705,517
  • USA 30,360,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,360,639
    Active: 7,284,361
    Recovered: 22,523,803
    Death: 552,475
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,437,938
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,437,938
    Active: 294,298
    Recovered: 4,049,373
    Death: 94,267
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 19/3: The Delhi police have denied the request for information on the details of security arrangements made for the farmers’ rally on Republic Day. The farmer’s parade on Republic day had turned violent.

Replying to an RTI filed in this regard, the Delhi Police headquarters said that the information regarding the security arrangements on the day “is directly related to security administration” and “can be misused”.

The police said that releasing the information may create “national security concerns”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.