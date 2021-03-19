Delhi Police denies RTI request regarding security arrangements for farmers’ parade on Republic Day
New Delhi, 19/3: The Delhi police have denied the request for information on the details of security arrangements made for the farmers’ rally on Republic Day. The farmer’s parade on Republic day had turned violent.
Replying to an RTI filed in this regard, the Delhi Police headquarters said that the information regarding the security arrangements on the day “is directly related to security administration” and “can be misused”.
The police said that releasing the information may create “national security concerns”.