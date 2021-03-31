Delhi: Random Coronavirus testing of passengers coming from other states

COVID-19 Updates World 128,830,115 World Confirmed: 128,830,115 Active: 22,057,432 Recovered: 103,955,896 Death: 2,816,787

USA 31,097,154 USA Confirmed: 31,097,154 Active: 6,946,220 Recovered: 23,586,796 Death: 564,138

Brazil 12,664,058 Brazil Confirmed: 12,664,058 Active: 1,271,639 Recovered: 11,074,483 Death: 317,936

India 12,149,335 India Confirmed: 12,149,335 Active: 552,532 Recovered: 11,434,301 Death: 162,502

Russia 4,536,820 Russia Confirmed: 4,536,820 Active: 282,382 Recovered: 4,155,996 Death: 98,442

UK 4,341,736 UK Confirmed: 4,341,736 Active: 379,848 Recovered: 3,835,218 Death: 126,670

Italy 3,561,012 Italy Confirmed: 3,561,012 Active: 562,832 Recovered: 2,889,301 Death: 108,879

Turkey 3,277,880 Turkey Confirmed: 3,277,880 Active: 251,462 Recovered: 2,995,033 Death: 31,385

Germany 2,809,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,809,510 Active: 210,877 Recovered: 2,521,800 Death: 76,833

Pakistan 667,957 Pakistan Confirmed: 667,957 Active: 50,397 Recovered: 603,126 Death: 14,434

China 90,201 China Confirmed: 90,201 Active: 180 Recovered: 85,385 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. In Delhi, it has been decided between that random testing of passengers coming to the state can be done and if found infected, there will be a mandatory 10 days quarantine. An order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority states that random testing will take place at Delhi airport, all railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and other places in the national capital. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sampling, but passengers found infected will have to remain quarantined at home or in hospital for 10 days.

DDMA said in its order that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that some states have reported an increase in ‘COVID-19 cases’. It says that random testing will be done for the passengers coming from those states where the cases of corona are increasing. However, no list of states has been given by DDMA.