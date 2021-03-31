Delhi: Random Coronavirus testing of passengers coming from other states

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
  • World 128,830,115
    World
    Confirmed: 128,830,115
    Active: 22,057,432
    Recovered: 103,955,896
    Death: 2,816,787
  • USA 31,097,154
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,097,154
    Active: 6,946,220
    Recovered: 23,586,796
    Death: 564,138
  • Brazil 12,664,058
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,664,058
    Active: 1,271,639
    Recovered: 11,074,483
    Death: 317,936
  • India 12,149,335
    India
    Confirmed: 12,149,335
    Active: 552,532
    Recovered: 11,434,301
    Death: 162,502
  • Russia 4,536,820
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,536,820
    Active: 282,382
    Recovered: 4,155,996
    Death: 98,442
  • UK 4,341,736
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,341,736
    Active: 379,848
    Recovered: 3,835,218
    Death: 126,670
  • Italy 3,561,012
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,561,012
    Active: 562,832
    Recovered: 2,889,301
    Death: 108,879
  • Turkey 3,277,880
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,277,880
    Active: 251,462
    Recovered: 2,995,033
    Death: 31,385
  • Germany 2,809,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,809,510
    Active: 210,877
    Recovered: 2,521,800
    Death: 76,833
  • Pakistan 667,957
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 667,957
    Active: 50,397
    Recovered: 603,126
    Death: 14,434
  • China 90,201
    China
    Confirmed: 90,201
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,385
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. In Delhi, it has been decided between  that random testing of passengers coming to the state can be done and if found infected, there will be a mandatory 10 days quarantine. An order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority states that random testing will take place at Delhi airport, all railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminal  (ISBT), and other places in the national capital. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sampling, but passengers found infected will have to remain quarantined at home or in hospital for 10 days.

DDMA said in its order that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that some states have reported an increase in ‘COVID-19 cases’. It says that random testing will be done for the passengers coming from those states where the cases of corona are increasing. However, no list of states has been given by DDMA.

