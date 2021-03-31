Delhi: Random Coronavirus testing of passengers coming from other states

-
World
128,830,115
WorldConfirmed: 128,830,115Active: 22,057,432Recovered: 103,955,896Death: 2,816,787
-
USA
31,097,154
USAConfirmed: 31,097,154Active: 6,946,220Recovered: 23,586,796Death: 564,138
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,149,335
IndiaConfirmed: 12,149,335Active: 552,532Recovered: 11,434,301Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,536,820
RussiaConfirmed: 4,536,820Active: 282,382Recovered: 4,155,996Death: 98,442
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 210,877Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 31/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. In Delhi, it has been decided between that random testing of passengers coming to the state can be done and if found infected, there will be a mandatory 10 days quarantine. An order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority states that random testing will take place at Delhi airport, all railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and other places in the national capital. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sampling, but passengers found infected will have to remain quarantined at home or in hospital for 10 days.
DDMA said in its order that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that some states have reported an increase in ‘COVID-19 cases’. It says that random testing will be done for the passengers coming from those states where the cases of corona are increasing. However, no list of states has been given by DDMA.