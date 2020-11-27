Delhi rejects Police’s request to turn stadiums into jails for farmers

New Delhi, 27/11: The Government of Delhi rejected the plea by Police to turn its nine stadiums into jails for the protesting farmers. The farmers are protesting against the newly implemented farm laws by Central Government and are marching to Delhi as a part of their ongoing “Delhi Chalo” march. “In view of the farmers’ march, Delhi Police has asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers,” a source informed. The Police attacked the protesters with tear gas and lathis at the border of Delhi-Haryana and refused to let them in, with trenches dug up to prevent the vehicles to enter the capital on Friday morning.