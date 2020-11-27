Aditya Narayan to marry Shweta Agarwal on this date

Aditya Narayan, son of Bollywood’s famous playback singer Udit Narayan, is going to tie the knot soon. Recently, Aditya shared the first picture with his bride, stating that he was dating a long time actress Shweta Aggarwal, soon after which Aditya’s Roca’s picture was revealed and now the date of their marriage has also been revealed.

Going to marry on 1 December

According to a news published in Spotboy, Aditya Narayan is going to marry his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1 next month. If reports are to be believed, Aditya has said that he is going to get married on December 1 and cannot call more than 50 guests due to Coronavirus, so he has invited only close friends and family members to his wedding.