Delhi to bid for 2048 Olympics, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the city will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048.

He said, “A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it.”

“Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has made a great budget. The budget was prepared keeping in mind people of all sections of the society,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal presented the budget today, where a vision was provided for the Olympics in it.

