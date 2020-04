New Delhi,15/4: Delhi to use Plasma technique to treat Coronavirus patients to save them from death.This treatment will be done in trial basis.Delhi LG took to twitter to announce this news.

Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines & protocols issued by MoHFW while dealing with COVID-19 patients.

— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 15, 2020