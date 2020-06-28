Delhi won’t have 5.5 lakh corona patients by end of July: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rejected the claim made by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the number of Corona Patients till the end of July. He has said that by the end of July in Delhi, the total number of corona patients will not reach the figure of five and a half lakhs. Amit Shah has said in an interview to ANI that we have given a lot of attention to rescue operations to stop Corona, so I do not agree with the figure of five and a half lakhs. Significantly, at the end of May, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said that by the end of July, the number of corona patients in the state could be five and a half lakh.