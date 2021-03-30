Detox your Body After Holi Celebrations. Here’s How!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
No matter how much control we keep on our diet on normal days, but our routine of eating healthy things gets spoiled as soon as the festival comes. In the fun of Holi, along with the colors, we eat many things with Gujhiya, Dahi Vada, and fried-roasted chatter, which have an effect on our health the next day. Due to eating more junk food on Holi, many times you may have to face fatigue and stomach problems throughout the week. To avoid this, try these remedies to detox the body.

During Holi, many people drink cold, cold drinks and many people also consume more alcohol. Due to this, you pass urine frequently, electrolytes are also removed from the body along with water and this is why we feel tired. So drink plenty of water on the next day of Holi. If you want, you can drink it by adding a little salt to the water. Apart from this, coconut water, kanji, lemonade etc. can also be drunk.

After breakfast in the morning, you can eat seasonal fruits like papaya, kiwi, orange, apple, or strawberry as a mid-morning snack. The best way to detox the body is to eat fruits. Fruits rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants help to flush out the toxins that are deposited in the body.

If you have consumed too much fatty food or alcohol during the festival of Holi, due to which there will be problems related to digestion, then you should include ginger in your diet. Ginger helps to overcome problems like nausea, flatulence, and gas. In such a situation, if you want, you can drink ginger tea or you can grind ginger in a fruit or vegetable juice.

No detox plan is complete without green tea. Green tea is rich in antioxidants, it helps in the release of toxins stored in the body and also helps in reducing the increased weight due to the intake of more calories. Research has also revealed that green tea also helps in protecting from many diseases.

Cucumber and peppermint keep the body cool as well as help in removing the toxins stored in the body. Therefore, the day after Holi, include cucumber in your diet under a detox plan. If you wish, cut a slice of cucumber and soak it in a glass of water with a few mint leaves overnight. The next day, grind it in a grinder and sieve it. This drink of mint and cucumber will help detox the body as well as quench thirst.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
