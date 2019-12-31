Dhanu Jatra commences from Today

Bargarh,31/12: Dhanu Yatra is an annual drama-based open-air theatrical performance celebrated in Bargarh. Dhanu Yatra commences from today. It is the world’s largest open theatre drama. This festival will span around 11 days and the entire Bargarh will be turned into Mathura Nagar.

The first day of the Dhanu Yatra today will feature Devaki-Basudev’s marriage, beginning of Kansa’s reign after Ugrasen’s defeat, and Devaki & Basudev’s imprisonment.

Bhubaneswar Pradhan is playing the role of demon king Kansa. He sought the blessings of Guru Ma.