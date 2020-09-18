Dhoni receives golden cap , Jadeja receives golden sword

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Dubai, 18/9: Ahead of the upcoming Indian premier league 2020,  MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai-based franchise to three glorious IPL titles, was bestowed with a golden cap for leading the team exceptionally well in the cash-rich league.

Similarly, Jadeja was bestowed with the golden sword award. Watson was also rewarded for his brilliant performance.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will also be awarded.

