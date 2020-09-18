Dhoni receives golden cap , Jadeja receives golden sword

Dubai, 18/9: Ahead of the upcoming Indian premier league 2020, MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai-based franchise to three glorious IPL titles, was bestowed with a golden cap for leading the team exceptionally well in the cash-rich league.

Similarly, Jadeja was bestowed with the golden sword award. Watson was also rewarded for his brilliant performance.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will also be awarded.

Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards.#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aWwErJgyvV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020