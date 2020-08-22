Dhoni wins heart again , replaced his business class seat with his fans economy class seat, Watch the video

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known not only for playing on the field but also for his simplicity in personal life. Dhoni is known as a player who is always ready to do anything for others. Once again, this simplicity of Dhoni was seen when he was traveling with the team on a flight to the UAE and he gave his seat to someone else.

Dhoni replaced the seat with fan

Dhoni, along with his team, left for Chennai for the IPL starting on September 19 in IPL. During the flight, Dhoni changed his seat with an economy class passenger who was having trouble sitting due to his long legs. A person named George uploaded the video on Twitter in which he claimed this. Seeing the clothes of the person, it seemed that he was part of the team’s staff.