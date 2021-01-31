“Didi , Bengal won’t forgive you ” says Amit Shah

-
World
103,215,358
-
USA
26,655,740
-
India
10,747,091
-
Brazil
9,176,975
-
Russia
3,850,439
-
UK
3,796,088
-
Italy
2,541,783
-
Turkey
2,470,901
-
Germany
2,217,234
-
Pakistan
544,813
-
China
89,522
Kolkatta, 31/1: Ahead of the upcoming Bengal Election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamta Banarjee while addressing a rally at Howrah.
Amit Shah said, “I’ve told Rajib Banerjee that we’ll form majority government in Bengal. Many leaders are leaving TMC. Mamata should introspect why”
He also added,” “Mamata had promised ‘poriborton’. Look back at the past 10 years. Maa, Maati, Manush have faded into the background. Mamata Didi, Bengal won’t forgive you,”
Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present at the rally.