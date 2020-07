“Dil Bechara” releases today , Know how to stream Sushant’s last movie

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie “Dil Bechara” is all set to release today evening. The movie sees Sushant play the role of a boy who has been detected with cancer, but knows how to live life to the fullest.

Sushant’s lively acting caught the attention of all the audience. Dil Bechara will be streamed in Disney plus Hotstar at 7.30 PM.

Sushant’s ex Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional post ahead of the release of its movie.