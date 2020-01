Bhubaneswar,7/1: In a matter of pride for our state, Odisha born diplomat Mr. Arun Kumar Sahu has been accredited as the next high commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica. This was confirmed by a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.Mr. Sahu is a 1996 batch IFS(Indian Foreign Service) officer and he is presently the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.