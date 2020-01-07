India opt bowl against Sri Lanka in Indore T20

Indore, 7/1: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Holker Stadium at Indore. The first T20 was abandoned due to rain in Gauwhati, so fans are quite excited to see the men in blue in action. Both teams field the same team as the previous match.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)