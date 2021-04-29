କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଲେ ମନମୋହନ ସିଂହ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୨୯ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହେଲେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମନମୋହନ ସିଂହ । ଆଜି ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏମ୍ସ ଟ୍ରାମା କେୟାରୁ ଡିସର୍ଚାଜ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଗତ ୧୯ ତାରିଖରେ ମନମୋହନ ସିଂହ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିଲେ। ତାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇପଡ଼ିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏମ୍ସ ଟ୍ରମା କେୟାରରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ମନମୋହନ ସିଂହଙ୍କୁ କୋଭାକ୍ସିନର ଦୁଇଟି ଡୋଜ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ସେ ମଧୁମେହ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡିତ।

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, after recovering from #COVID19: AIIMS Official

He was admitted here on April 19th. pic.twitter.com/YzjSJmZGmk

— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021