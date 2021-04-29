କମିଲା କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ୍ ଟିକା ଦର

-
World
150,377,687
WorldConfirmed: 150,377,687Active: 18,765,256Recovered: 128,445,233Death: 3,167,198
-
USA
32,983,695
USAConfirmed: 32,983,695Active: 6,810,611Recovered: 25,584,747Death: 588,337
-
India
18,376,524
IndiaConfirmed: 18,376,524Active: 3,084,814Recovered: 15,086,878Death: 204,832
-
Brazil
14,523,807
BrazilConfirmed: 14,523,807Active: 1,033,750Recovered: 13,091,714Death: 398,343
-
Russia
4,796,557
RussiaConfirmed: 4,796,557Active: 267,286Recovered: 4,419,540Death: 109,731
-
Turkey
4,751,026
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,751,026Active: 499,167Recovered: 4,212,461Death: 39,398
-
UK
4,411,797
UKConfirmed: 4,411,797Active: 77,990Recovered: 4,206,327Death: 127,480
-
Italy
3,994,894
ItalyConfirmed: 3,994,894Active: 442,771Recovered: 3,431,867Death: 120,256
-
Germany
3,351,474
GermanyConfirmed: 3,351,474Active: 293,256Recovered: 2,975,200Death: 83,018
-
Pakistan
815,711
PakistanConfirmed: 815,711Active: 89,838Recovered: 708,193Death: 17,680
-
China
90,642
ChinaConfirmed: 90,642Active: 324Recovered: 85,682Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୮/୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆଜି ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ୍ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହେଉଥିବା ଟିକା କୋଭକ୍ସିନ୍ ର ଦର କମିଛି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟିକାର ଦର କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ଦର ଅନୁସାରେ ଏବେ ପ୍ରତି ରାଜ୍ୟକୁ ଟିକା ଡୋଜ୍ ପିଛା ୪୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାପୁର୍ବରୁ କୋଭିସିଳଡ୍ ର ଦର ମଧ୍ୟ କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ସିରମ୍ ଇନଷ୍ଟିଚ୍ୟୁଟ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦରକୁ କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । କୋଭିସିଲଡ୍ ଟିକା ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଡୋଜ୍ ପିଛା ୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ରେ ଦେବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲା ।