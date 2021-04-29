କମିଲା କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ୍ ଟିକା ଦର

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 150,377,687
    World
    Confirmed: 150,377,687
    Active: 18,765,256
    Recovered: 128,445,233
    Death: 3,167,198
  • USA 32,983,695
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,983,695
    Active: 6,810,611
    Recovered: 25,584,747
    Death: 588,337
  • India 18,376,524
    India
    Confirmed: 18,376,524
    Active: 3,084,814
    Recovered: 15,086,878
    Death: 204,832
  • Brazil 14,523,807
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,523,807
    Active: 1,033,750
    Recovered: 13,091,714
    Death: 398,343
  • Russia 4,796,557
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,796,557
    Active: 267,286
    Recovered: 4,419,540
    Death: 109,731
  • Turkey 4,751,026
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,751,026
    Active: 499,167
    Recovered: 4,212,461
    Death: 39,398
  • UK 4,411,797
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,411,797
    Active: 77,990
    Recovered: 4,206,327
    Death: 127,480
  • Italy 3,994,894
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,994,894
    Active: 442,771
    Recovered: 3,431,867
    Death: 120,256
  • Germany 3,351,474
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,351,474
    Active: 293,256
    Recovered: 2,975,200
    Death: 83,018
  • Pakistan 815,711
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 815,711
    Active: 89,838
    Recovered: 708,193
    Death: 17,680
  • China 90,642
    China
    Confirmed: 90,642
    Active: 324
    Recovered: 85,682
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୮/୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଆଜି ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ୍ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହେଉଥିବା ଟିକା କୋଭକ୍ସିନ୍ ର ଦର କମିଛି । କମ୍ପାନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟିକାର ଦର କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ଦର ଅନୁସାରେ ଏବେ ପ୍ରତି ରାଜ୍ୟକୁ ଟିକା ଡୋଜ୍ ପିଛା ୪୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାପୁର୍ବରୁ କୋଭିସିଳଡ୍ ର ଦର ମଧ୍ୟ କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ସିରମ୍ ଇନଷ୍ଟିଚ୍ୟୁଟ୍ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦରକୁ କମାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । କୋଭିସିଲଡ୍ ଟିକା ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଡୋଜ୍ ପିଛା ୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ରେ ଦେବ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲା ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.