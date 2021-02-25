Disgusting: Man Cooks heart of the victim, served it to 2 other victims

Oklahoma, 25/2: In a shocking incident, a man from the USA accused of a triple murder in Oklahoma took out the heart of one of his victims from her body and then cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims.

According to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and The Oklahoman newspaper, the suspect identified as Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of removing the organ from the body of a neighbor who was allegedly murdered by Anderson.

Anderson committed the crime weeks after he was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. It is reported that Anderson has a long arrest record.

Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges. Reports claimed that Anderson confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday.