Dr. Reddy’s Labs start the clinical trials of Sputnik V

New Delhi, 2/12: Indian pharmaceutical giant, Dr. Reddy’s Labs have commenced the clinical trials of the Sputnik V in India. Dr. Reddy’s Labs signed into a partnership with the Russian developers, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the clinical trials and distribution of the first 100 million doses of vaccine in India. “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced today that they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, India,” a statement from an official of Dr. Reddy’s Labs said.