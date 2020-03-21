Drinking water crisis coming in 2050!

New Delhi,21/3: Climate change, global warming, and pollution are causing the world a water crisis. People have no access to drinking water. According to a United Nations report, more than 400 billion people around the world are without access to drinking water. One-quarter of India’s population, or more than 30 million people, has a drinking water problem. In 50 percent of India, there is a severe shortage of drinking water. Only 24 percent of the world’s groundwater is used in India alone. The water crisis in India is said to be on the rise due to a lack of rainfall. According to the report, by 2050, 200 major cities in the world are likely to experience water shortages. According to the report, the water crisis in 33 countries around the world is expected to intensify in the next 20 years. The effects of climate change are now being felt in the Chilean city of Santiago. Santiago, once a city of lakes, is now a desert. With this in mind, March 14 has been celebrated every year since March 22 as World Water Day