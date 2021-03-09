Earth observation satellite of NASA-ISRO to be launched by January 2023

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/3: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will join hands for a mission known as NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar(NISAR). ISRO has shipped its satellite components to Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The mission aims to provide earth observation data, that would help in the better management of natural resources and hazards. It is also meant to help scientists study the extent and pace of climate change.

According to ISRO, NISAR is a collaboration for a dual-frequency S-Band and L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar for Earth observation. On March 4, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan virtually flagged off the Indian-made S-Band payload from the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. At the NASA facility, this S-Band radar will be integrated with the American L-Band radar, following which it would be sent to India, for further assembly, integration, and launch.

NASA says that the NISAR mission will use advanced radar imaging that will provide an unprecedented, detailed view of Earth.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
