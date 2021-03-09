The new trailer of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ will keep you glued till the end. Watch the Trailer here!
-
World
117,850,259
WorldConfirmed: 117,850,259Active: 21,716,820Recovered: 93,519,507Death: 2,613,932
-
USA
29,744,652
USAConfirmed: 29,744,652Active: 8,756,390Recovered: 20,449,634Death: 538,628
-
India
11,244,786
IndiaConfirmed: 11,244,786Active: 187,426Recovered: 10,899,394Death: 157,966
-
Brazil
11,055,480
BrazilConfirmed: 11,055,480Active: 1,006,546Recovered: 9,782,320Death: 266,614
-
Russia
4,342,474
RussiaConfirmed: 4,342,474Active: 320,488Recovered: 3,932,177Death: 89,809
-
UK
4,223,232
UKConfirmed: 4,223,232Active: 820,037Recovered: 3,278,629Death: 124,566
-
Italy
3,081,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,081,368Active: 472,533Recovered: 2,508,732Death: 100,103
-
Turkey
2,793,632
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,793,632Active: 132,508Recovered: 2,632,030Death: 29,094
-
Germany
2,513,768
GermanyConfirmed: 2,513,768Active: 121,470Recovered: 2,319,600Death: 72,698
-
Pakistan
593,453
PakistanConfirmed: 593,453Active: 16,349Recovered: 563,823Death: 13,281
-
China
90,002
ChinaConfirmed: 90,002Active: 180Recovered: 85,186Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 9/3: A new trailer of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has released today. The film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee.
Watch the trailer here:
Arjun and Parineeti are reuniting after a gap of 8 years for this film. They previously worked together in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. Varun Grover jointly shares the writing credit of the film with director Dibakar Banerjee.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, but the film got delayed due to the novel coronavirus. Now, it will release in theatres on March 19.