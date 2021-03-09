The new trailer of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ will keep you glued till the end. Watch the Trailer here!

COVID-19 Updates World 117,850,259 World Confirmed: 117,850,259 Active: 21,716,820 Recovered: 93,519,507 Death: 2,613,932

USA 29,744,652 USA Confirmed: 29,744,652 Active: 8,756,390 Recovered: 20,449,634 Death: 538,628

India 11,244,786 India Confirmed: 11,244,786 Active: 187,426 Recovered: 10,899,394 Death: 157,966

Brazil 11,055,480 Brazil Confirmed: 11,055,480 Active: 1,006,546 Recovered: 9,782,320 Death: 266,614

Russia 4,342,474 Russia Confirmed: 4,342,474 Active: 320,488 Recovered: 3,932,177 Death: 89,809

UK 4,223,232 UK Confirmed: 4,223,232 Active: 820,037 Recovered: 3,278,629 Death: 124,566

Italy 3,081,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,081,368 Active: 472,533 Recovered: 2,508,732 Death: 100,103

Turkey 2,793,632 Turkey Confirmed: 2,793,632 Active: 132,508 Recovered: 2,632,030 Death: 29,094

Germany 2,513,768 Germany Confirmed: 2,513,768 Active: 121,470 Recovered: 2,319,600 Death: 72,698

Pakistan 593,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 593,453 Active: 16,349 Recovered: 563,823 Death: 13,281

China 90,002 China Confirmed: 90,002 Active: 180 Recovered: 85,186 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 9/3: A new trailer of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has released today. The film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee.

Watch the trailer here:

Arjun and Parineeti are reuniting after a gap of 8 years for this film. They previously worked together in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. Varun Grover jointly shares the writing credit of the film with director Dibakar Banerjee.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, but the film got delayed due to the novel coronavirus. Now, it will release in theatres on March 19.