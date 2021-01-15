Earthquake in Indonesia leaves 35 dead

COVID-19 Updates World 93,640,296 World Confirmed: 93,640,296 Active: 24,692,695 Recovered: 66,942,617 Death: 2,004,984

USA 23,848,410 USA Confirmed: 23,848,410 Active: 9,338,297 Recovered: 14,112,119 Death: 397,994

India 10,528,508 India Confirmed: 10,528,508 Active: 213,816 Recovered: 10,162,738 Death: 151,954

Brazil 8,326,115 Brazil Confirmed: 8,326,115 Active: 779,252 Recovered: 7,339,703 Death: 207,160

Russia 3,520,531 Russia Confirmed: 3,520,531 Active: 546,356 Recovered: 2,909,680 Death: 64,495

UK 3,260,258 UK Confirmed: 3,260,258 Active: 1,767,276 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 86,015

Turkey 2,364,801 Turkey Confirmed: 2,364,801 Active: 104,368 Recovered: 2,236,938 Death: 23,495

Italy 2,336,279 Italy Confirmed: 2,336,279 Active: 561,380 Recovered: 1,694,051 Death: 80,848

Germany 2,006,450 Germany Confirmed: 2,006,450 Active: 319,592 Recovered: 1,641,200 Death: 45,658

Pakistan 514,338 Pakistan Confirmed: 514,338 Active: 34,169 Recovered: 469,306 Death: 10,863

China 87,988 China Confirmed: 87,988 Active: 1,001 Recovered: 82,352 Death: 4,635

Sulawesi, 15/1: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 35 people in West Sulawesi in Indonesia on Friday. “Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35,” said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency’s head Darno Majid.

According to a news report by Xinhua news agency, 637 people were injured and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals, and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads. It hit at 2.28 am, with the epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km.