Mumbai Police Release Arnab Goswami’s Whatsapp Chats

Mumbai, 15/1: The Mumbai Police is currently probing the TRP Scam against Republic TV. In a new development in the case, Mumbai Police has released the Whatsapp chats between Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of BARC.
The leaked chats have gone viral and some people are calling the chats enough to probe Arnab Goswami in the case.
Goswami and Dasgupta have discussed various topics like Omar Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti, and topics Arnab discussed in his channel. Arnab even went to say that “All ministers are with us” in one of the chats.
BREAKING: More than 500 pages of #ArnabGoswami's WhatsApp chat LEAKED! The chat is with ex-CEO of BARC
There are multiple instances where he is directly asking for help from PMO, meeting with top ministers to help his business. Will post a few screenshots in the comments below pic.twitter.com/NwfvVNjBf1
— Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) January 15, 2021
The selfless #SudhaBharadwaj has spent 3 years in jail after #ArnabGoswami’s nauseating witchhunt. Now, Bombay Police are returning the favour by outing tens of pages of WhatsApp conversations in the #BARCGhotala which reveal how the media is a key player in ‘The Grand Project’. pic.twitter.com/mHDxn0SWqJ
— churumuri (@churumuri) January 15, 2021
These are a few snapshots of the damning leaked WhatsApp chats between BARC CEO & #ArnabGoswami. They show many conspiracies&unprecedented access to power in this govt; gross abuse of his media&his position as power broker. In any Rule of law country, he would be in jail for long pic.twitter.com/6aGOR6BRQJ
— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 15, 2021