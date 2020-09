Kolkatta, 2/9: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that East Bengal will participate in Indian Super League (ISL).

Mamata Banerjee said,” “The problem has now been solved. Now East Bengal will play in ISL,” She added, “Mohun Bagan had joined ISL after an arrangement but East Bengal were trying for a very long time to play the ISL amidst the pandemic and that will finally happen now