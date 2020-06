Earthquakes continue to shake parts of the country. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported two earthquakes in the country on Sunday. One earthquake was felt near Dijilipur on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while the other was felt near Ukral in Manipur. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Similarly, the epicenter was reported at 11:28 a.m. near Ukral in Manipur, with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale.