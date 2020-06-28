Shocking: Crocodile ate School Student

Chitarakonda, 28/6: In a shocking turn of events, a school student was eaten by a crocodile in Chitrakonda water Reservoir. Kailash Majhi and Ajay Khara, residents of the Chitrakonda Jhola Guda Operation Colony, went to the reservoir link near the reservoir yesterday afternoon, but Kailash went missing while taking a bath. Upon hearing the news, Kailash’s family searched for his body .His injured dead body was found without hand and leg. In the past, crocodiles have been seen attacking cows and goats in that area. Police and the Forest Department are investigating the incident. It is reported that 3 crocodiles are causing terror in the reservoir.