Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces exam dates for JRF, Assistant Professor. Know the details here!
-
World
103,986,863
WorldConfirmed: 103,986,863Active: 25,900,524Recovered: 75,836,865Death: 2,249,474
-
USA
26,911,375
USAConfirmed: 26,911,375Active: 9,827,632Recovered: 16,629,530Death: 454,213
-
India
10,767,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,767,206Active: 164,278Recovered: 10,448,406Death: 154,522
-
Brazil
9,230,016
BrazilConfirmed: 9,230,016Active: 926,906Recovered: 8,077,967Death: 225,143
-
Russia
3,884,730
RussiaConfirmed: 3,884,730Active: 470,027Recovered: 3,340,545Death: 74,158
-
UK
3,835,783
UKConfirmed: 3,835,783Active: 1,961,247Recovered: 1,767,972Death: 106,564
-
Italy
2,560,957
ItalyConfirmed: 2,560,957Active: 447,589Recovered: 2,024,523Death: 88,845
-
Turkey
2,485,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,485,182Active: 88,634Recovered: 2,370,431Death: 26,117
-
Germany
2,232,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,232,316Active: 219,920Recovered: 1,954,000Death: 58,396
-
Pakistan
547,648
PakistanConfirmed: 547,648Active: 33,365Recovered: 502,537Death: 11,746
-
China
89,594
ChinaConfirmed: 89,594Active: 1,582Recovered: 83,376Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 2/2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the exam dates for UGC NET 2021. Mr. Pokhriyal announced on Twitter that the National Testing Agency will conduct its exam on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.
“National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021,” tweeted Pokhriyal.
📢Announcement
National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.
Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants.#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/5j1zifvjD1
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021