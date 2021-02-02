Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces exam dates for JRF, Assistant Professor. Know the details here!

New Delhi, 2/2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the exam dates for UGC NET 2021. Mr. Pokhriyal announced on Twitter that the National Testing Agency will conduct its exam on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

“National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021,” tweeted Pokhriyal.