ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଇଦ୍ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 20

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ା୫(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ପବିତ୍ର ଇଦ ଅବସରରେ ମୁସଲମାନମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ । ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତାକୁ କଡ଼ାକଡ଼ି ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ଲଢ଼େଇରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.