ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଇଦ୍ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ା୫(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ପବିତ୍ର ଇଦ ଅବସରରେ ମୁସଲମାନମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ । ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତାକୁ କଡ଼ାକଡ଼ି ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ଲଢ଼େଇରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidUlFitr. May the spirit of #Eid bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health and lead us in the path of compassion and love.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/1XVbUcLy0Z

