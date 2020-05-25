Social distance goes for a toss in Bhubaneswar , People lined up to buy alcohol

Bhubaneswar , 25/5:Many People made beelines for buying alcohol which was being sold offline at various alcohol shops in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Many individuals accumulated before alcohol shops in various pieces of the State capital city early today after the counters started selling alcohol offline by violating the Odisha government’s standards.

The State government has permitted just online sell of alcohol and home conveyance however it has denied the sale of alcohol at shops across the State. In any case, disregarding the rules the alcohol outlet proprietors had started selling alcohol at their counters today.

On being informed about the episode, police hurried to the shops and purportedly halted the sale of alcohol.

Police likewise held onto a colossal amount of alcohol and vehicles of clients left close to the counters.