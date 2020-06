Mumbai, 7/6: Producer Ekta Kapoor slammed Hindustani Bhau for his rape remark. She quoted, “sex is bad but rape is ok”. She also deleted the controversial scene from her web series ‘XXX’.

Ekta received many rape and death threats after being criticized for a scene in her web series. An FIR is also lodged against her for hurting the sentiments of Indians.But she refused to bow down to the bullies.