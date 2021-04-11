ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗର ନାମ ‘ମୋଦି କୋଡ଼୍ ଅଫ୍ କଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟ’ ହେବା ଦରକାର: ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ

-
World
136,090,267
WorldConfirmed: 136,090,267Active: 23,664,269Recovered: 109,485,303Death: 2,940,695
-
USA
31,869,996
USAConfirmed: 31,869,996Active: 6,870,812Recovered: 24,423,589Death: 575,595
-
Brazil
13,445,006
BrazilConfirmed: 13,445,006Active: 1,254,973Recovered: 11,838,564Death: 351,469
-
India
13,358,805
IndiaConfirmed: 13,358,805Active: 1,108,057Recovered: 12,081,443Death: 169,305
-
Russia
4,641,390
RussiaConfirmed: 4,641,390Active: 272,895Recovered: 4,265,509Death: 102,986
-
UK
4,368,045
UKConfirmed: 4,368,045Active: 279,227Recovered: 3,961,738Death: 127,080
-
Turkey
3,798,333
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,798,333Active: 463,414Recovered: 3,301,217Death: 33,702
-
Italy
3,754,077
ItalyConfirmed: 3,754,077Active: 533,085Recovered: 3,107,069Death: 113,923
-
Germany
2,992,803
GermanyConfirmed: 2,992,803Active: 242,745Recovered: 2,671,200Death: 78,858
-
Pakistan
721,018
PakistanConfirmed: 721,018Active: 73,875Recovered: 631,700Death: 15,443
-
China
90,410
ChinaConfirmed: 90,410Active: 286Recovered: 85,488Death: 4,636
ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ୧୧ା୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଗତକାଲି ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ ପାଇଁ ରଜନୀତି ମାହଲ ସରଗରମ ରହିଛି । ଶନିବାର ହେଇଥିବା ହିଂସାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଯୋଗୁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ ୩ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କୁଚବିହାର ନ ଯିବା ଲାଗି ସମସ୍ତ ନେତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲାଗୁ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ବର୍ଷିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗଙ୍କୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ ନିଜର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ‘ମୋଦି କୋଡ଼୍ ଅଫ୍ କଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟ’ ରଖିଦେବା ଦରକାର । କୁଚବିହାରରେ ଲଗାଯାଇଥିବା ତିନି ଦିନର କଟକଣା ଉଠିବା ପରେ ସେ ୪ର୍ଥ ଦିନ ସେଠାକାର ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପାଇଁ ଯିବେ ବୋଲି ନିଜେ ଟ୍ୱଟି କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ବିଜେପି ନିଜର ସବୁ ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରି ମଧ୍ୟ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ପରିବାରର ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖା କରିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଟକାଇ ପରିବେ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ୪ର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ବେଳେ କୁଚବିହାରରେ ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।
EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct!
BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain.
They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2021