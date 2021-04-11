ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗର ନାମ ‘ମୋଦି କୋଡ଼୍ ଅଫ୍ କଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟ’ ହେବା ଦରକାର: ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ

ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ୧୧ା୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଗତକାଲି ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ ପାଇଁ ରଜନୀତି ମାହଲ ସରଗରମ ରହିଛି । ଶନିବାର ହେଇଥିବା ହିଂସାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଯୋଗୁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ ୩ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କୁଚବିହାର ନ ଯିବା ଲାଗି ସମସ୍ତ ନେତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲାଗୁ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ବର୍ଷିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗଙ୍କୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ ନିଜର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ‘ମୋଦି କୋଡ଼୍ ଅଫ୍ କଣ୍ଡକ୍ଟ’ ରଖିଦେବା ଦରକାର । କୁଚବିହାରରେ ଲଗାଯାଇଥିବା ତିନି ଦିନର କଟକଣା ଉଠିବା ପରେ ସେ ୪ର୍ଥ ଦିନ ସେଠାକାର ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ପାଇଁ ଯିବେ ବୋଲି ନିଜେ ଟ୍ୱଟି କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ବିଜେପି ନିଜର ସବୁ ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରି ମଧ୍ୟ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ପରିବାରର ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖା କରିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଟକାଇ ପରିବେ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ୪ର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ବେଳେ କୁଚବିହାରରେ ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct!

BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain.

They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2021