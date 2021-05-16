କେନାଲକୁ ଗାଡ଼ି ଖସି ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାର ୧୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

By Manas Pradhan
ଇସଲାମାବାଦ, ୧୬ା୫: ପାକିସ୍ତାନର ପଞ୍ଜାବ ପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୧୧ ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ କେନାଲକୁ ଗାଡ଼ି ଖସିପଡ଼ିବା ଫଳରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୭ ଜଣ ଛୋଟପିଲା, ତିନିଜଣ ମହିଳା ଓ ଜଣେ ପୁରୁଷ ଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ଖବର ପାଇ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଶବଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଥିଲେ । ଗାଡ଼ିଟି ଦ୍ରୁତଗତିରେ ଥିବା ଫଳରେ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ ହରାଇ କେନାଲକୁ ଖସିପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଦୁଃଖର ବାତାବରଣ ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି ।

