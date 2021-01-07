Elon Musk is on the verge of becoming World’s richest Person

COVID-19 Updates World 87,640,402 World Confirmed: 87,640,402 Active: 22,616,784 Recovered: 63,131,926 Death: 1,891,692

USA 21,857,616 USA Confirmed: 21,857,616 Active: 8,463,484 Recovered: 13,024,142 Death: 369,990

India 10,395,938 India Confirmed: 10,395,938 Active: 228,707 Recovered: 10,016,859 Death: 150,372

Brazil 7,874,539 Brazil Confirmed: 7,874,539 Active: 638,966 Recovered: 7,036,530 Death: 199,043

Russia 3,308,601 Russia Confirmed: 3,308,601 Active: 562,927 Recovered: 2,685,723 Death: 59,951

UK 2,836,801 UK Confirmed: 2,836,801 Active: 1,413,631 Recovered: 1,345,824 Death: 77,346

Turkey 2,283,931 Turkey Confirmed: 2,283,931 Active: 97,821 Recovered: 2,164,040 Death: 22,070

Italy 2,201,945 Italy Confirmed: 2,201,945 Active: 568,712 Recovered: 1,556,356 Death: 76,877

Germany 1,841,228 Germany Confirmed: 1,841,228 Active: 352,029 Recovered: 1,451,000 Death: 38,199

Pakistan 495,075 Pakistan Confirmed: 495,075 Active: 34,049 Recovered: 450,515 Death: 10,511

China 87,278 China Confirmed: 87,278 Active: 485 Recovered: 82,159 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 7/1: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is on the verge of gaining the title of world’s richest person. A 2.8% hike in Tesla’s share has boosted Musk to within $3 billion of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, Bezos is the richest person in the world.

Musk’s net worth on Wednesday was $181.1 billion, which is little less than Bezos’ total wealth. Both Musk and Bezos are rivals in the field of space tourism as they own SpaceX and Blue Origin LLC respectively.

Over the past year, his net worth soared by more than $150 billion, which is arguably the fastest growth in wealth in history. The Growth was possible because of the 743% hike in share last year on the back of consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike.