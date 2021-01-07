Elon Musk is on the verge of becoming World’s richest Person

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/1: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is on the verge of gaining the title of world’s richest person. A 2.8% hike in Tesla’s share has boosted Musk to within $3 billion of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, Bezos is the richest person in the world.

Musk’s net worth on Wednesday was $181.1 billion, which is little less than Bezos’ total wealth. Both Musk and Bezos are rivals in the field of space tourism as they own SpaceX and  Blue Origin LLC respectively.

Over the past year, his net worth soared by more than $150 billion, which is arguably the fastest growth in wealth in history. The Growth was possible because of the 743% hike in share last year on the back of consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
