Tokyo, 7/4: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has imposed a state of emergency in seven areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, as the virus has not come under control. This was reported on Monday. Abe said life and finances in the country are being completely affected by the coronation.

Abe was forced to make such a tough decision due to pressure from officials and MPs. Other places where the emergency has been imposed are Satama, Kangwa, Chiva, Hayato, and Fukuoka. He hopes the coroner’s office will improve as a result of the emergency. In Japan, 4,000 people have been infected with coronary heart disease, and about 100 have died.