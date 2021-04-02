Encounter Breaks out Between Army and Terrorists in J&K, 2-3 Terrorists Trapped

-
World
130,206,710
WorldConfirmed: 130,206,710Active: 22,443,756Recovered: 104,922,225Death: 2,840,729
-
USA
31,244,639
USAConfirmed: 31,244,639Active: 6,923,637Recovered: 23,754,391Death: 566,611
-
Brazil
12,842,717
BrazilConfirmed: 12,842,717Active: 1,278,059Recovered: 11,239,099Death: 325,559
-
India
12,303,131
IndiaConfirmed: 12,303,131Active: 614,664Recovered: 11,525,039Death: 163,428
-
Russia
4,554,264
RussiaConfirmed: 4,554,264Active: 278,612Recovered: 4,176,419Death: 99,233
-
UK
4,350,266
UKConfirmed: 4,350,266Active: 363,328Recovered: 3,860,174Death: 126,764
-
Italy
3,607,083
ItalyConfirmed: 3,607,083Active: 563,479Recovered: 2,933,757Death: 109,847
-
Turkey
3,357,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,357,988Active: 291,232Recovered: 3,035,043Death: 31,713
-
Germany
2,854,137
GermanyConfirmed: 2,854,137Active: 228,693Recovered: 2,548,200Death: 77,244
-
Pakistan
678,165
PakistanConfirmed: 678,165Active: 56,347Recovered: 607,205Death: 14,613
-
China
90,226
ChinaConfirmed: 90,226Active: 188Recovered: 85,402Death: 4,636
Srinagar, 2/4: An encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday. 2-3 terrorists are said to be trapped in the encounter and were offered a chance to surrender.
The Indian Army received the information of the terrorists’ presence in the residential area which was cordoned off late on Thursday. A top police officer confirmed that “an encounter started between Security forces and terrorists at Ghat Mohalla Kakapora area of Pulwama district.”
The terrorists were given a chance to surrender but they opened fire on the searching party, which was retaliated.
“A joint searching team of Police, army’s 50 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the team cordoned off the suspected spot and asked terrorists to surrender repeatedly, they (hiding terrorists) fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter,” the cop added.