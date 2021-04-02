Encounter Breaks out Between Army and Terrorists in J&K, 2-3 Terrorists Trapped

COVID-19 Updates World 130,206,710 World Confirmed: 130,206,710 Active: 22,443,756 Recovered: 104,922,225 Death: 2,840,729

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,554,264 Russia Confirmed: 4,554,264 Active: 278,612 Recovered: 4,176,419 Death: 99,233

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

Srinagar, 2/4: An encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday. 2-3 terrorists are said to be trapped in the encounter and were offered a chance to surrender.

The Indian Army received the information of the terrorists’ presence in the residential area which was cordoned off late on Thursday. A top police officer confirmed that “an encounter started between Security forces and terrorists at Ghat Mohalla Kakapora area of Pulwama district.”

The terrorists were given a chance to surrender but they opened fire on the searching party, which was retaliated.

“A joint searching team of Police, army’s 50 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the team cordoned off the suspected spot and asked terrorists to surrender repeatedly, they (hiding terrorists) fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter,” the cop added.