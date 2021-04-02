Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalized Days after testing Covid 19 Positive!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 2/4: God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar said on April 2 that he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” Tendulkar said.

On March 27, Tendulkar had announced that he had tested positive for the infectious disease after showing mild symptoms. At that time, he had said that we were in home quarantine. Tendulkar had informed that all his family members had tested negative.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
